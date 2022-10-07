Knit Finance (KFT) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Knit Finance (KFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Knit Finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Knit Finance has a market capitalization of $24,369.62 and $34,809.00 worth of Knit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knit Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Knit Finance Profile

Knit Finance launched on September 2nd, 2021. Knit Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knit Finance is https://reddit.com/r/knitfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Knit Finance is knitfinance.medium.com. Knit Finance’s official Twitter account is @knitfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Knit Finance’s official website is knit.finance.

Knit Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Knit Finance (KFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Knit Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Knit Finance is 0.00472177 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,892.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://knit.finance/.”

