Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KNRRY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.