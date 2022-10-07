Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.93. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

