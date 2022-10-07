Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Koss Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Koss has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

