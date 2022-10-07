KRED (KRED) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KRED (KRED) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, KRED has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. KRED has a total market capitalization of $1,937.68 and $15,994.00 worth of KRED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KRED token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KRED alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About KRED

KRED was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. KRED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KRED is link.medium.com/fpfelvvz2mb. The official website for KRED is jedstar.app. The Reddit community for KRED is https://reddit.com/r/jedstarofficial. KRED’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KRED

According to CryptoCompare, “KRED (KRED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KRED has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRED is 0.00000022 USD and is down -38.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $993.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KRED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.