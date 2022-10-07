Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.