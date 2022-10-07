Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KLIC stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

