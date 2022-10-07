Kuverit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Kuverit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $92,911.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuverit

Kuverit’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 tokens. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuverit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit (KUV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kuverit has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 2,654,360,435.9446187 in circulation. The last known price of Kuverit is 0.00003501 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kuverit.io.”

