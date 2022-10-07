Kwikswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 222.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Kwikswap Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $10,450.85 and approximately $181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 tokens. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kwikswap Protocol’s official message board is kwikswap.medium.com. The official website for Kwikswap Protocol is home.kwikswap.org. The Reddit community for Kwikswap Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kwikswapprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kwikswap Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 9,497,188.22016591 in circulation. The last known price of Kwikswap Protocol is 0.00069102 USD and is down -39.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://home.kwikswap.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

