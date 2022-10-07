KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,959.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2019. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @kzcash_official. The official website for KZ Cash is kzpool.com.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZ Cash (KZC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate KZC through the process of mining. KZ Cash has a current supply of 3,443,117.780171 with 1,563,996.492671 in circulation. The last known price of KZ Cash is 0.00129806 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kzpool.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

