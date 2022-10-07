L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

