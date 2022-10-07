La Doge de Papel (LDDP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

La Doge de Papel (LDDP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. La Doge de Papel has a market capitalization of $20,028.52 and approximately $48,043.00 worth of La Doge de Papel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, La Doge de Papel has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One La Doge de Papel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About La Doge de Papel

La Doge de Papel was first traded on November 3rd, 2021. La Doge de Papel’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,000,000,000 tokens. La Doge de Papel’s official website is ladogedepapel.io. La Doge de Papel’s official Twitter account is @ladogedepapel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

La Doge de Papel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “La Doge de Papel (LDDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Doge de Papel has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Doge de Papel is 0.00000025 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ladogedepapel.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as La Doge de Papel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade La Doge de Papel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase La Doge de Papel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

