Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $204.59 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

