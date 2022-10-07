Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,977,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.31.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

