Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

