Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE LW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

