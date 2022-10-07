Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

