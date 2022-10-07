Lambda Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lambda (LAMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lambda has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 1,646,414,197.7241733 in circulation. The last known price of Lambda is 0.00172456 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $264,775.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lambda.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.