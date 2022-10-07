Latamcash Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million (LMCH)

Latamcash (LMCH) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Latamcash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Latamcash has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Latamcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Latamcash

Latamcash’s genesis date was February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Latamcash is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Latamcash is latamcash.io.

Latamcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latamcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latamcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Latamcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

