Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $450,090.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

