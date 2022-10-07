Lattice Token Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token launched on October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @latticeexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

Lattice Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice Token (LTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lattice Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 28,653,895.88 in circulation. The last known price of Lattice Token is 0.57349973 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $53,604.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lattice.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.