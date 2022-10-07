Launchpool Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Launchpool has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Launchpool token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Launchpool has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Launchpool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Launchpool Token Profile

Launchpool’s genesis date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @launchpoolxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official message board is launchpool.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool (LPOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Launchpool has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Launchpool is 0.11376311 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $51,536.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://launchpool.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Launchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Launchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Launchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.