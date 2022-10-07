LaunchZone (LZP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,033.00 (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LaunchZone (LZP) has a total market cap of $2.09 and approximately $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About LaunchZone (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP) was first traded on July 31st, 2021. LaunchZone (LZP)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000 tokens. LaunchZone (LZP)’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann. The official website for LaunchZone (LZP) is lz.finance/home.

LaunchZone (LZP) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone (LZP) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone (LZP) is 0.00000404 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaunchZone (LZP) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LaunchZone (LZP) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LaunchZone (LZP) using one of the exchanges listed above.

