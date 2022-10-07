LavaSwap Price Up 3% Over Last Week (LAVA)

LavaSwap (LAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One LavaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LavaSwap has a total market cap of $190,066.00 and $15,280.00 worth of LavaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LavaSwap has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LavaSwap Profile

LavaSwap launched on January 11th, 2021. LavaSwap’s total supply is 125,200,000 coins. The official website for LavaSwap is www.lavaswap.com. LavaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LavaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LavaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Lava Swap is an interoperable decentralized cross-chain swap protocol powered by Huobi Eco Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LavaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LavaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LavaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

