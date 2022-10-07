LCG (LCG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,627.00

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. LCG has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG’s official Twitter account is @lcgico and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCG (LCG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LCG is 0.00510075 USD and is up 27.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,941.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lcg-energy.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

