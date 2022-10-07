LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at €61.78 ($63.04) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.62 and a 200 day moving average of €86.87. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.