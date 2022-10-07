Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 371 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,294,000 after buying an additional 70,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $396.71 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

