Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,755,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,837,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.
Shares of LEGH opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
