Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

