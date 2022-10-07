Leonicorn Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177,655.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market capitalization of $427,417.00 and approximately $177,655.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Leonicorn Swap

Leonicorn Swap’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 203,532,068 coins and its circulating supply is 140,490,499 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Leonicorn Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leonicorn Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

