LEOPARD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,705.00 (LEOPARD)

LEOPARD (LEOPARD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, LEOPARD has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOPARD has a market cap of $1.65 million and $66,705.00 worth of LEOPARD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOPARD coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOPARD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LEOPARD

LEOPARD launched on April 23rd, 2021. LEOPARD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 coins. LEOPARD’s official Twitter account is @LeopardBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOPARD is leopardbsc.org.

LEOPARD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leopard (LEOPARD) is a community token, BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain) with a project wallet and ecosystem for users to trade cryptocurrencies, stake, swap, buy and sell.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOPARD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOPARD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOPARD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOPARD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOPARD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.