Less Network (LESS) Trading 85% Lower This Week

Less Network (LESS) traded down 84.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Less Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Less Network has traded 85% lower against the dollar. One Less Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Less Network Profile

Less Network (LESS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Less Network’s official website is less.xyz.

Less Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

