Less Network Trading Down 85% Over Last 7 Days (LESS)

Less Network (LESS) traded 84.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Less Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Less Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Less Network has traded 85% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01627872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Less Network Profile

Less Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official website is less.xyz. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Less Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

According to CryptoCompare, "LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT."

