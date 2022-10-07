Lethean Hits Market Capitalization of $71,973.36 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $71,973.36 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00271664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00140107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00753929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00601645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00248675 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is lt.hn. The Reddit community for Lethean is https://reddit.com/r/lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @letheanvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean (LTHN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTHN through the process of mining. Lethean has a current supply of 865,787,039 with 795,787,039 in circulation. The last known price of Lethean is 0.00013001 USD and is up 15.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lt.hn.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.