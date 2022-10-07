Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

