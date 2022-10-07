LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 417,904 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 67.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

