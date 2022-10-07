LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 417,904 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 67.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.