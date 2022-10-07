LHT Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $53,584.72 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,580.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00596561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00247732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2020. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

