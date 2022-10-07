Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 2.6%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.37. 6,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,307,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

