Lien (LIEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $193,427.00

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Lien has a market cap of $662,367.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lien

Lien was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Lien’s official Twitter account is @lienfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance.

Lien Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lien (LIEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lien has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lien is 0.66253583 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $187,631.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lien.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

