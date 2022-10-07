Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,637.00

Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Lightbeam Courier Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a market capitalization of $16,278.67 and $49,637.00 worth of Lightbeam Courier Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightbeam Courier Coin token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Lightbeam Courier Coin

Lightbeam Courier Coin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000 tokens. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s official website is www.lightbeamcourier.com. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s official Twitter account is @lightbeamcouri1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lightbeam Courier Coin is https://reddit.com/r/lightbeamcouriercoin.

Buying and Selling Lightbeam Courier Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightbeam Courier Coin is 0.32557346 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.LightbeamCourier.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightbeam Courier Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightbeam Courier Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightbeam Courier Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

