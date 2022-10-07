Lightcoin (LHC) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Lightcoin (LHC) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Lightcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightcoin has a market cap of $15,689.76 and approximately $11,701.00 worth of Lightcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Lightcoin is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Lightcoin’s total supply is 42,789,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,000 tokens. Lightcoin’s official Twitter account is @lhc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightcoin’s official website is lightcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightcoin (LHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lightcoin has a current supply of 42,789,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightcoin is 0.01402348 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightcoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

