Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,917.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @lightningbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LBTC through the process of mining. Lightning Bitcoin has a current supply of 7,465,926 with 3,860,807.622 in circulation. The last known price of Lightning Bitcoin is 0.38915725 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $170,184.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://lbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

