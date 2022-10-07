Lightstreams (PHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 133% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $154,331.53 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 96.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams (PHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Lightstreams has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 46,209,883.787426 in circulation. The last known price of Lightstreams is 0.00338595 USD and is up 61.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightstreams.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

