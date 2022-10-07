Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,087 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $145,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $52,467,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $14,639,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

