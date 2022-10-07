Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Linker Coin token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin.

Linker Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linker Coin (LNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Linker Coin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 112,776,150.004 in circulation. The last known price of Linker Coin is 0.03595039 USD and is up 35.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $359.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.linkercoin.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

