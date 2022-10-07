Liquidifty (LQT) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Liquidifty (LQT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Liquidifty has a market cap of $635,198.57 and approximately $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidifty has traded up 101.5% against the dollar. One Liquidifty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquidifty Token Profile

Liquidifty’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 tokens. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidifty’s official message board is liquidifty.medium.com. Liquidifty’s official website is liquidifty.io.

Buying and Selling Liquidifty

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquidifty (LQT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Liquidifty has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liquidifty is 0.01569683 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liquidifty.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

