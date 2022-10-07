Lisk Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $112.01 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,808,330 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk (LSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Lisk has a current supply of 144,818,773 with 128,900,444.52198455 in circulation. The last known price of Lisk is 0.95761429 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,705,085.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Lisk.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.