Litecoin Cash Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,586.25 or 1.00011441 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,621,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 767,558,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376967 USD and is up 12.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,864.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.