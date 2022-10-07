Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.68 or 0.00270818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003176 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,333,944 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,330,606.23050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 53.5034148 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $354,906,851.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.