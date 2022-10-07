Lith Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.43 Million (LITx)

Lith Token (LITx) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Lith Token has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $23,641.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lith Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lith Token has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lith Token Profile

Lith Token’s launch date was May 30th, 2021. Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 tokens. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlith and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lith Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/lithtoken. Lith Token’s official website is lithtoken.io.

Lith Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lith Token (LITx) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lith Token has a current supply of 5,417,770,823 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lith Token is 0.00059334 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,397.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lithtoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lith Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lith Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lith Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

