Lithosphere (LITHO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,530.70

Lithosphere (LITHO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lithosphere token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithosphere has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Lithosphere has a total market capitalization of $1,530.70 and approximately $772,894.00 worth of Lithosphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Lithosphere’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Lithosphere’s official website is lithosphere.network. Lithosphere’s official Twitter account is @superlitho and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lithosphere is https://reddit.com/r/lithospheric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lithosphere’s official message board is medium.com/lithospheric.

Buying and Selling Lithosphere

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithosphere (LITHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Lithosphere has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,316,885 in circulation. The last known price of Lithosphere is 0.00139314 USD and is down -19.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $287,715.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lithosphere.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithosphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithosphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithosphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

